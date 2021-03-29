Cetera Advisors LLC Has $6.88 Million Stock Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,249 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $6,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 290.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 453,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,962,000 after buying an additional 337,473 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at $9,060,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth $8,946,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 11,422 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 15,916 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNOV opened at $36.47 on Monday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $36.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.45.

