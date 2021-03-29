Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Stock Position Decreased by Walleye Trading LLC

Walleye Trading LLC cut its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,111 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 1,666.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. 5.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TYG opened at $24.27 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.03. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $25.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is a positive change from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

