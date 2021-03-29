Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 596 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,071 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its stake in NIKE by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 63,989 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in NIKE by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 153,320 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $21,690,000 after purchasing an additional 20,152 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,974,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other NIKE news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $18,365,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,532,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,425,781.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,000 shares of company stock worth $25,558,300 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NKE stock opened at $132.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.99, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.97. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.16 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Williams Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.77.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.