Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 11,689 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,689 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.68 on Monday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.31 and a fifty-two week high of $55.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.99.

