Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 567.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 388,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,671,000 after acquiring an additional 330,199 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $92.84 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $63.27 and a 1 year high of $93.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.46.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

