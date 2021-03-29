ODUWA Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.67 Million (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 29th. ODUWA has a market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $10,301.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. One ODUWA token can now be bought for $0.64 or 0.00001098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,060.31 or 1.00079414 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00035070 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00010351 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.12 or 0.00086399 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001318 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001738 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004303 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 tokens. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

