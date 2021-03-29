KeyCorp Raises The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Price Target to $23.00

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) had its price objective upped by analysts at KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GT. TheStreet upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Northcoast Research lifted their price target on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Nomura lowered The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Argus raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.95.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $17.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.59. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52 week low of $5.32 and a 52 week high of $19.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GT. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 286.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 6,584 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

