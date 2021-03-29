Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $6.43 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,867 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 459.4% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 79,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $16,639,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Union Pacific by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,107,338 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $230,570,000 after acquiring an additional 8,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.56.

Union Pacific stock opened at $222.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $132.50 and a 52-week high of $223.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

