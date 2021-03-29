Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 3,465 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital One Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $142.23 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.51. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $90.96 and a twelve month high of $143.11.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.