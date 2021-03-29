Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 318.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,518 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $64.58 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $39.13 and a 52-week high of $67.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.58.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

