Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, an increase of 253.2% from the February 28th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ ZCMD opened at $2.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.87. Zhongchao has a 1-year low of $1.59 and a 1-year high of $5.25.

About Zhongchao

Zhongchao Inc provides healthcare information, education, and training services in China. It offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content.

