Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, an increase of 253.2% from the February 28th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ ZCMD opened at $2.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.87. Zhongchao has a 1-year low of $1.59 and a 1-year high of $5.25.
About Zhongchao
Read More: Why is insider trading harmful?
Receive News & Ratings for Zhongchao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhongchao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.