iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Short Interest Down 72.2% in March

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a decrease of 72.2% from the February 28th total of 73,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth $976,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth $312,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 21,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ USXF opened at $32.91 on Monday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $24.79 and a twelve month high of $33.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th.

