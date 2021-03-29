Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 28,644 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 46.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,644 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $11,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,718,000 after acquiring an additional 639,433 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 26,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 11,143 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,963,000. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 38,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,406,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $126.03 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.40. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $117.75 and a 12-month high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

