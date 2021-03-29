Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $6,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $218.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.13.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $235.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $236.98.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

