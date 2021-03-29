Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a drop of 74.6% from the February 28th total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSREY opened at $25.15 on Monday. Swiss Re has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $25.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.10. The company has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a PE ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $1.121 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Swiss Re’s dividend payout ratio is presently 205.00%.

SSREY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Monday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Swiss Re Company Profile

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

Featured Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.