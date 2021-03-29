Short Interest in Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Decreases By 66.7%

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SUOPY shares. Citigroup raised Sumco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sumco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Sumco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Sumco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Get Sumco alerts:

SUOPY opened at $46.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.83. Sumco has a 12-month low of $23.95 and a 12-month high of $49.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 1.54.

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sumco had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $695.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.52 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sumco will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Sumco Company Profile

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Sumco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.