First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.20% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $10,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,104,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,096,000 after purchasing an additional 922,299 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,627,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,976,000 after purchasing an additional 972,451 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,207,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,274 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,820,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,614,000 after purchasing an additional 13,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 1,057,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,871,000 after purchasing an additional 89,542 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $52.87 on Monday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $56.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.61.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%.

Featured Article: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.