Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Short Interest Up 203.4% in March

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,200 shares, an increase of 203.4% from the February 28th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

SXYAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Baader Bank raised Sika from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Sika alerts:

SXYAY opened at $28.44 on Monday. Sika has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $29.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.84 and a 200 day moving average of $26.48.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as products for exterior and interior walls, such as wall-levelling products, decorative finish renders, and facade systems; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as single-ply and built-up flat roofing systems.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Sika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.