Sopra Steria Group SA (OTCMKTS:SPSAF) Short Interest Update

Sopra Steria Group SA (OTCMKTS:SPSAF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPSAF opened at $163.00 on Monday. Sopra Steria Group has a 1 year low of $163.00 and a 1 year high of $163.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.00.

Sopra Steria Group Company Profile

Sopra Steria Group SA provides consulting, systems integration, digital, and software development services in France and internationally. The company operates through five segments: France, United Kingdom, Other Europe, Sopra Banking Software, and Other Solutions. It offers consulting services, including business and technology consulting services for large companies and public bodies; systems integration services that covers information system lifecycle and transformation programs; and cybersecurity services.

