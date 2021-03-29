Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $10,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,437,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 118,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,911,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,398,000. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 702,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,895,000 after acquiring an additional 195,368 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $166.46 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $80.01 and a 12 month high of $173.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.66.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

