Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Short Interest Down 43.0% in March

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2021


Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 43.0% from the February 28th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sands China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Sands China stock opened at $48.34 on Monday. Sands China has a 52 week low of $33.19 and a 52 week high of $52.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.22.

Sands China Company Profile

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central resort, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

