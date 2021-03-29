Short Interest in TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) Drops By 42.5%

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 42.5% from the February 28th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ:TANNI opened at $26.50 on Monday. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 has a one year low of $16.38 and a one year high of $27.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.98.

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 Company Profile

There is no company description available for Travelcenters of America Inc

