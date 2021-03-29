Tacita Capital Inc Purchases New Shares in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 190,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,171,000 after acquiring an additional 11,901 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the third quarter worth $6,270,000. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 36,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 84,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter worth $1,656,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

NYSE:CARR opened at $41.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.57. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CARR. Vertical Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Cowen upgraded Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays cut Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Carrier Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Carrier Global Profile

There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.