Tacita Capital Inc Purchases New Shares in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 190,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,171,000 after acquiring an additional 11,901 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the third quarter worth $6,270,000. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 36,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 84,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter worth $1,656,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:CARR opened at $41.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.57. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CARR. Vertical Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Cowen upgraded Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays cut Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Carrier Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.
Carrier Global Profile
There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.
