Concord Wealth Partners Takes Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 277,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,407,000 after acquiring an additional 23,808 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 234,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,375,000 after buying an additional 26,675 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 39,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 9,232 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 70,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PSX opened at $84.31 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $90.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $16.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 44.72%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PSX shares. UBS Group started coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.17.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

