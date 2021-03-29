Tacita Capital Inc Purchases Shares of 720 Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial stock opened at $90.51 on Monday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $45.04 and a one year high of $95.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.35 and its 200 day moving average is $76.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a PE ratio of -255.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $15.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.98 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 39.35%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $2,663,177.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,218.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones bought 1,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $80,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.31.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.