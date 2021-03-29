Tacita Capital Inc Invests $71,000 in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

BND opened at $84.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.38. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $89.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st.

