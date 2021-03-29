Tacita Capital Inc Makes New $135,000 Investment in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,628 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,953 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 12,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

CNQ opened at $31.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.81 and its 200 day moving average is $22.98. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $32.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.16 and a beta of 1.90.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.3712 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CNQ shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.37.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

