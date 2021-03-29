Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Purchases 3,510 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $3,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 292.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,380,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BAH opened at $79.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $66.53 and a one year high of $100.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.70.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.01% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

BAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.10.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

