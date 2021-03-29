Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Has $2.90 Million Holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

EDU opened at $14.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.74. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $19.97.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $887.69 million for the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EDU. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.63.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

