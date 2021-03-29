Oxler Private Wealth LLC Invests $270,000 in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLV. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $23.23 on Monday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $12.87 and a 52 week high of $27.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.55.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

