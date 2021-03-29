Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Raises Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,728 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Target were worth $4,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,555,375,000 after buying an additional 2,462,178 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Target by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $969,830,000 after buying an additional 1,049,440 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Target by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,595,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $634,710,000 after buying an additional 1,288,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,986,521 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $470,138,000 after purchasing an additional 68,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,615,294 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $461,663,000 after purchasing an additional 87,053 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total value of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,028 shares of company stock worth $4,128,843. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.40.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $199.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $184.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $90.17 and a 1-year high of $201.23. The company has a market cap of $99.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.57%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.