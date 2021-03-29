NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Purchased by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 354.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,976 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,179 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in NetEase were worth $3,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at about $442,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,920,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in NetEase by 445.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 773,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,092,000 after acquiring an additional 631,697 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in NetEase by 389.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in NetEase by 917.5% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 51,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after acquiring an additional 46,885 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NTES shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays upped their target price on NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on NetEase in a report on Thursday, December 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetEase presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.98.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $102.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.38. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.19 and a 52-week high of $134.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). NetEase had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 7.85%.

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

