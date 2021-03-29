501,084 Shares in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Purchased by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 501,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Allison Transmission as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALSN. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth about $276,478,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 27,292.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,618,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,407 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 2,870.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,160,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,958 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth about $27,783,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,482,815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,954,000 after purchasing an additional 517,534 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALSN stock opened at $40.65 on Monday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.12 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.46 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is 15.64%.

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP Michael Dick sold 5,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $252,405.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,667,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALSN shares. TheStreet lowered Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America lowered Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Vertical Research started coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.13.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

