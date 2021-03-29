Morgan Stanley Grows Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 131.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,719,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 976,663 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $307,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,624,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,423,000 after acquiring an additional 360,893 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 946,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,976,000 after purchasing an additional 322,409 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 977,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,512,000 after purchasing an additional 227,349 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,651,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,901,885,000 after buying an additional 203,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $36,159,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SWK shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.50.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $629,511.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $202.07 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.42. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.54 and a twelve month high of $202.31. The company has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

