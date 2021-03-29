Oxler Private Wealth LLC Makes New $165,000 Investment in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 458,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,762,000 after acquiring an additional 23,377 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in Diageo by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Diageo by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 17,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Diageo by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 139,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

DEO stock opened at $165.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.30. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $120.12 and a 52 week high of $170.39. The company has a market capitalization of $96.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $1.5348 per share. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DEO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

