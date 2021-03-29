UBS Oconnor LLC Lowers Stock Position in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

UBS Oconnor LLC lessened its holdings in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Workhorse Group were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,097,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,381,000 after purchasing an additional 883,865 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,466,000 after purchasing an additional 633,437 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 5,302.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,012,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,521 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,500,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,685,000 after acquiring an additional 485,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 188.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 990,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,586,000 after acquiring an additional 647,112 shares in the last quarter. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Workhorse Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Workhorse Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Workhorse Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.88.

Shares of Workhorse Group stock opened at $13.45 on Monday. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $42.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.57.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $3.35. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Workhorse Group Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director H. Benjamin Samuels sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $690,993.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 527,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,925,435.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Duane Hughes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $518,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 338,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,019,178. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 567,854 shares of company stock valued at $15,916,339 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

