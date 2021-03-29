1,501 Shares in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Purchased by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,501 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,124,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its stake in NVR by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in NVR by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in NVR by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of NVR by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 1,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of NVR by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 50 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR opened at $4,722.74 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4,612.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4,264.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 6.08. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,294.72 and a 52 week high of $4,832.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $79.82 by ($2.89). NVR had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $64.41 EPS. NVR’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total value of $4,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,253,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total transaction of $2,083,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,290.00 target price on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. NVR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,023.60.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

