10,640 Shares in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Purchased by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,319,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,889,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,772,000 after buying an additional 129,494 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,387,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,810,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 857,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,480,000 after buying an additional 122,300 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 723,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,796,000 after buying an additional 104,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 718,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,381,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on IDXX shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $480.22 on Monday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.54 and a twelve month high of $573.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $511.20 and its 200 day moving average is $462.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a PE ratio of 83.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The company had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $1,563,846.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,108,920.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.56, for a total transaction of $555,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 652,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,634,567.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,143 shares of company stock worth $17,729,819 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

