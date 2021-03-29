Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Increases Stock Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 59.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,072 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $4,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,689,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,164 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Black Knight by 11.0% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,273,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,030,000 after acquiring an additional 422,390 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Black Knight by 3,768.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,252,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142,277 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC lifted its position in Black Knight by 293.7% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Black Knight by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,224,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,145,000 after acquiring an additional 37,919 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BKI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Black Knight from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Susquehanna raised shares of Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.24.

NYSE:BKI opened at $74.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.56, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.27 and a 1-year high of $97.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $342.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.06 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

