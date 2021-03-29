Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Has $4.41 Million Stock Position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $4,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 135,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,015,000 after purchasing an additional 31,291 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 35,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $359,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MXIM opened at $93.14 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.96. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.32 and a 1-year high of $98.44. The firm has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The business had revenue of $628.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $151,449.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $122,272.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on MXIM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

