INVO Bioscience (INVO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 30th. Analysts expect INVO Bioscience to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter.

INVO stock opened at $4.43 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.50. INVO Bioscience has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $12.30. The stock has a market cap of $21.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of -1.14.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on INVO Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on INVO Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

INVO Bioscience, Inc, a medical device company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. The company offers INVOcell, a patented intravaginal culture system used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development; and INVOcell Retention device, a single-use modified diaphragm that includes holes to allow for natural drainage of vaginal fluids to aid in retention of the INVOcell device in the vaginal cavity during the incubation period.

