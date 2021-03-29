Agree Realty Co. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:ADC)

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.207 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Agree Realty has increased its dividend payment by 18.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Agree Realty has a payout ratio of 134.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Agree Realty to earn $3.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.3%.

NYSE ADC opened at $67.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Agree Realty has a one year low of $54.94 and a one year high of $72.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 0.25.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.41). Agree Realty had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 4.76%. Equities analysts predict that Agree Realty will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Mizuho cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $72.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.80.

In other Agree Realty news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.50 per share, with a total value of $635,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 245,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,596,425.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joey Agree bought 7,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.61 per share, for a total transaction of $500,610.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,151 shares in the company, valued at $28,252,445.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 19,870 shares of company stock worth $1,263,111 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

