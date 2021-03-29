HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF)

Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $0.60 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.15% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Fission Uranium from $0.55 to $0.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

OTCMKTS FCUUF opened at $0.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 18.45 and a current ratio of 18.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.31. Fission Uranium has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.53. The stock has a market cap of $276.28 million, a PE ratio of -47.19 and a beta of 2.78.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

