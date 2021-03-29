Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 43.43% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of Stellantis stock opened at $17.43 on Monday. Stellantis has a twelve month low of $6.65 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.83.

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stellantis stock. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 470,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,502,000.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, distribution, and sale of passenger vehicles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and light commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers luxury, premium, and mainstream vehicles, as well as financial services, and parts and services; and provides retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

