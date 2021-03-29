Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.
Shares of TSE:ADN opened at C$19.44 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$324.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69. Acadian Timber has a 12-month low of C$12.00 and a 12-month high of C$19.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.51.
Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.71. The company had revenue of C$24.93 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acadian Timber will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.
Acadian Timber Company Profile
Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.
