Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of TSE:ADN opened at C$19.44 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$324.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69. Acadian Timber has a 12-month low of C$12.00 and a 12-month high of C$19.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.51.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.71. The company had revenue of C$24.93 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acadian Timber will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Acadian Timber from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Acadian Timber in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CSFB cut Acadian Timber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut Acadian Timber to an “undeperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, CIBC cut Acadian Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$16.25.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

