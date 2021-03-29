Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist Securities

Equities researchers at Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 2.63% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on UTZ. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Utz Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist started coverage on Utz Brands in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Utz Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Utz Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.14.
NYSE UTZ opened at $24.36 on Monday. Utz Brands has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.06.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.
About Utz Brands
Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.
