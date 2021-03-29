Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist Securities

Equities researchers at Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 2.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on UTZ. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Utz Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist started coverage on Utz Brands in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Utz Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Utz Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.14.

NYSE UTZ opened at $24.36 on Monday. Utz Brands has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.06.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $246.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Utz Brands will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

