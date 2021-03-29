Origin Protocol (OGN) Achieves Market Cap of $400.56 Million

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 25.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. Over the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded up 57.8% against the US dollar. Origin Protocol has a market capitalization of $400.56 million and $351.65 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.50 or 0.00002571 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00023216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00047952 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $358.94 or 0.00616638 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.38 or 0.00065932 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00023665 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Origin Protocol Profile

Origin Protocol (OGN) is a coin. It was first traded on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 267,619,123 coins. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

Origin Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

