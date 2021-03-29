Zilliqa Tops One Day Trading Volume of $174.16 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 29th. Zilliqa has a market cap of $1.99 billion and approximately $174.16 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zilliqa has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000309 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.22 or 0.00077679 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002548 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000050 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa (CRYPTO:ZIL) is a coin. It launched on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,397,713,890 coins and its circulating supply is 11,106,246,737 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

