Italo (XTA) Market Cap Reaches $30,934.07

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded 55% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. One Italo coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Italo has a market capitalization of $30,934.07 and $24.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Italo has traded 39.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.58 or 0.00059398 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00007163 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.90 or 0.00219732 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $562.00 or 0.00965485 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00051621 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.08 or 0.00079163 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00029701 BTC.

Italo’s total supply is 27,722,448 coins and its circulating supply is 17,722,448 coins. Italo’s official website is italo.network . The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Italo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Italo using one of the exchanges listed above.

