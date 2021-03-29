Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Short Interest Update

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 178.4% from the February 28th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SYIEY opened at $30.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.49 and a beta of 0.80. Symrise has a 52-week low of $21.30 and a 52-week high of $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.12 and its 200-day moving average is $31.99.

Get Symrise alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Symrise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale downgraded Symrise from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Symrise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. DZ Bank upgraded Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Symrise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.